Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 202,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 159,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Euro Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.