Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Buys 91 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IVE stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
