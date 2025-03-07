Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 229,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 216,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

