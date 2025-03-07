Foundry Financial Group Inc. Has $14.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $575.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

