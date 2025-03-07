Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.07. 546,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.