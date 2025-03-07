GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Up 23.8% – Here’s What Happened

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 198,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 46,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GMV Minerals Stock Up 28.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.