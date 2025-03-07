Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5372 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a 1.1% increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GECCI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

