Haven Private LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.7% of Haven Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.8 %

QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.46 and a 200-day moving average of $503.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

