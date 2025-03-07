Head-To-Head Contrast: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Embecta”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $4.19 million 19.69 -$52.67 million ($1.14) -1.22 Embecta $1.11 billion 0.67 $78.30 million $1.00 12.75

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Embecta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 160.79%. Embecta has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.39%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Embecta.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,069.87% N/A -123.54% Embecta 5.25% -19.22% 11.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Embecta on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.