Head to Head Contrast: Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) versus Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -289.05% -69.64% -33.73% Neumora Therapeutics N/A -73.63% -68.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $44.65 million 3.61 -$22.93 million ($25.52) -0.90 Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million ($1.53) -0.96

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics. Neumora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cidara Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Neumora Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 592.35%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Summary

Neumora Therapeutics beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.