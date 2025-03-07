Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in producing goods and providing essential industrial services, such as manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, and construction. These stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, serving as indicators of broader economic health and reflecting fluctuating demand for industrial products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,994,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,484,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $839.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.75. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,628,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,653,845. The stock has a market cap of $896.28 billion, a PE ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,061,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Featured Articles