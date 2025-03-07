Insider Buying: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Buys 266 Shares of Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $12,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,315. This represents a 2.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Johnson Martin Elaine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Johnson Martin Elaine bought 195 shares of RCI Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $9,945.00.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.3 %

RICK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,359. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RICK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 146.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 47.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

