Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells 44,904 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

CPRX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 1,021,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

