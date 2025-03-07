James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,020.40 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.34), with a volume of 48816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($13.77).

James Latham Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,126.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

