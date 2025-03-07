K2 Financial Inc. Invests $418,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average of $151.62. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

