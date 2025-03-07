Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 15,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,330. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

