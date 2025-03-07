Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €37.19 ($39.99) and last traded at €36.99 ($39.77), with a volume of 71697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.28 ($39.01).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.93 and a 200-day moving average of €34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

