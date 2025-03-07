Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 26% – Still a Buy?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shot up 26% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.26. 96,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 40,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Lara Exploration Trading Up 28.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

