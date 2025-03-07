Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 841,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE LICY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 571,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

