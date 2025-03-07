Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $403,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $263.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.75. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.