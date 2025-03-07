Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.10 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 249323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.86).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.35) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.35) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 17.54. The company has a market capitalization of £142.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.39.

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

