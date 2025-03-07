Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.10 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 249323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.86).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on LIT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.35) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.35) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Litigation Capital Management
Litigation Capital Management Price Performance
About Litigation Capital Management
Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Litigation Capital Management
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.