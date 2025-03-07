MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 19,500,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 46,850,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

MARA Trading Up 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,915 shares of company stock worth $2,289,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MARA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 112.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

