Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 151 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 283,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,131,000 after acquiring an additional 246,568 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $317.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.91. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

