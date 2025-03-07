Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

