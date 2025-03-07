Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $282.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

