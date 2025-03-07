Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.46 and its 200 day moving average is $503.75. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

