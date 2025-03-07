Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (INR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA: INR) recently:

2/28/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 405,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,898. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

