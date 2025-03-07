Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 6th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Abbott Laboratories, and Hims & Hers Health are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers. These stocks are often influenced by developments in medical research, regulatory approvals, and market dynamics related to healthcare innovation and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $20.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $909.02. 1,456,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,858. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $822.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $861.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.67. 1,628,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.81. The company has a market cap of $440.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.53. 7,631,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,512,106. The company has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

ABT stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. 18,159,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008,866. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.37.

