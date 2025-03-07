Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.33). 18,429,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.95) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.25).

Melrose Industries Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 597.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.47.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.29), for a total value of £44,997 ($57,985.82). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

