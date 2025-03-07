MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of MLNK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 219,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.01.

In other MeridianLink news, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,515,729.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $130,374.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,619,126 shares in the company, valued at $244,346,089.26. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,511 shares of company stock worth $2,312,942. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth about $29,461,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

