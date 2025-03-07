Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $168,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

