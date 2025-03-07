Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 422,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.