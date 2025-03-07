MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 705706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

