Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Walgreens Boots Alliance, American Airlines Group, MARA, Hims & Hers Health, and Arcadium Lithium are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that typically falls between that of small-cap and large-cap firms, generally ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies often represent a balance between established stability and growth potential, offering investors a blend of risk and opportunity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $34.58. 89,804,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,045,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 129,026,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,438,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

WBA traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 85,837,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 60,671,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,381,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,982,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,076,875. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,827,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,653. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

