Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BURL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $25.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.04. 1,396,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average of $269.80.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,812,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

