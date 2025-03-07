Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 456,833,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 272,353,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

