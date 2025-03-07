Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.69. 758,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,915,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

