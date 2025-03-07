National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $2,264,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Vision by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Vision by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,675,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,827,000.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $958.00 million, a P/E ratio of -60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

