National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $958.00 million, a P/E ratio of -60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
