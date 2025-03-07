NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 133,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlat during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextPlat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextPlat by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Trading Up 3.8 %

NextPlat stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 25,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,297. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. NextPlat has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

