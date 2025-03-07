NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Issues Earnings Results

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NI had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.
NI Stock Up 4.2 %
NI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.33. NI has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.24.
NI Company Profile
