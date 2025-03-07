Novus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $248.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

