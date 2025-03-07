Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.81), with a volume of 168393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.81).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159. The stock has a market cap of £185.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King bought 2,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,368.15 ($5,645.79). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,585.89). Corporate insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

