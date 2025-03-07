One Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

