OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Short Interest Up 20.4% in February

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 979,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OPAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. 74,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,404. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

