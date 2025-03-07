Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 639,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,353. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

About Perimeter Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Pennant Select LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 155,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

