Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

