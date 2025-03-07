Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

PPSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 42,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.