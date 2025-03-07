PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 13,943,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,151,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.63.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

