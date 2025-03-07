Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$36.25 and last traded at C$36.14, with a volume of 57262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.