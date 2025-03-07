ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.53), Zacks reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. ReWalk Robotics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of LFWD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,134. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LFWD. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,084.80. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

